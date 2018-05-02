Crash causes concrete bags to hit car, injuring woman

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (AP) - Bags of concrete flew off a trailer driving in New Jersey, crashing into a woman's car and injuring her.

The West Windsor Police Department says a truck was traveling south on Route 1 Tuesday morning when the weight of the concrete bags carried in its trailer caused it to sway. NJ.com reports the driver lost control and crashed, causing about 15 bags of concrete to fly over the median.

The bags crashed into the car of a 22-year-old Trenton woman driving northbound. Officials say she suffered lacerations to her arms and was transported to an area hospital.

Police say the truck driver was ticketed for carrying an unsafe load and careless driving.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for about an hour after the crash.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.