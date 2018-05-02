Woman pleads guilty in death of friend who drowned in pool

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - A woman accused of purposely pushing a friend into the deep end of a motel swimming pool during a night of drinking at the New Jersey shore has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter.

Jelani Webster entered her plea Wednesday. The 19-year-old East Orange resident now faces up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced June 29.

The plea comes just weeks after a judge dismissed a murder indictment against Webster.

The judge found grand jurors got misleading information about how much drinking had occurred. He also said many jurors who asked about the difference between murder and manslaughter got inadequate answers and irrelevant information.

Webster was accused of pushing 23-year-old Anijyah Price, of Newark, into the water with no regard for whether she could swim. Webster's lawyers have maintained Price's drowning death last July was an accident.