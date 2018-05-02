Authorities: Man died from self-inflicted cut in standoff

DOVER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man who died during a police standoff died from a self-inflicted cutting wound of his left arm.

York County authorities say 46-year-old Eric Landis died Sunday inside his detached garage at his Dover home. Police responded to the scene around 8 a.m. and Landis was found about six hours later.

During the standoff, Landis released a woman unharmed. But authorities have not identified the woman or said if she was related to Landis.

Authorities have said Landis was armed with several types of firearms and knives and had inflicted several knife wounds to himself. But they haven't said what sparked the standoff.

Landis worked as a special education master coach at a charter school in York.