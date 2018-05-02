Businessman sentenced for evading taxes on more than $1.5M

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who didn't report more than $1.5 million in income he fraudulently diverted to overseas shell companies has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

Albert Chang must also pay restitution as part of the 21-month sentence imposed Tuesday, although that amount hasn't been determined. The 71-year-old Princeton Junction man had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors say Chang and another man co-owned and operated a Dayton-based firm that mostly engaged in the sale and export of microscopes and centrifuges for medical purposes.

The men created two shell companies headquartered in China and diverted business income to themselves by funneling money to the shell companies' bank accounts.

Change failed to report $1,559,200 overall, resulting in a tax loss of $237,064.