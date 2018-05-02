Neighbor sought in murder of couple near Philadelphia

RICHBORO, Pa. (AP) - Police are seeking a neighbor for questioning in connection with the slayings of a couple whose bodies were found in their home near Philadelphia.

Bucks County prosecutors said Wednesday that 26-year-old Daniel Kenneth Mooney was a neighbor of the victims, but it doesn't appear he had any prior relationship with them.

Authorities said a painter called 911 after finding the bodies of 27-year-old Tyler Roy and 28-year-old Christina Roy on Tuesday in the Northampton Township home, just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the city. Police haven't said how they died.

First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore said Mooney may be walking with a limp, could be armed and should be considered dangerous.

He is being sought in connection with the homicides and in the theft of the couple's vehicle, which was found Wednesday morning in northeast Philadelphia.