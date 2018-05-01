Pair plead guilty to string of convenience store robberies

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Two Camden men have pleaded guilty to a series of convenience store robberies in New Jersey, including one where a store clerk was shot and left paralyzed.

Charles Walls pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder, robbery and criminal restraint, while Anthony Ervin pleaded guilty to robbery. Camden County prosecutors will recommend that Walls receive a 30-year state prison term when the duo is sentenced June 1, while Ervin is expected to get a 12-year sentence.

Prosecutors say the two men were involved in eight robberies that occurred during a six-month period in 2014.

During one robbery in Pennsauken, they demanded cash and cigarettes from a clerk who was pistol whipped and shot several times in the back. The man suffered serious spinal cord injuries.