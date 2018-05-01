Developer gets OK to move young falcons from downtown nest

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A developer has secured federal and state permits to remove four young peregrine falcons from their nest on a downtown Pittsburgh building.

The 2-week-old birds are nesting near another building that's being redeveloped for student apartments. The developer stopped work on the apartment building roof about three weeks ago when it learned of the nest.

It's not clear when the birds will be moved, but it should happen soon. Falcon supporters told The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that they had hoped the developer would wait another month for the young birds to grow up and naturally leave the nest.

The company must make arrangements with the state game commission for an expert to retrieve the chicks and transfer them to an approved animal rehabilitator. The commission plans to eventually release the birds into the wild.

The developer will cover the relocation expenses.