Pennsylvania House OKs bill to end food stamp work waivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled House of Representatives is advancing legislation to stop the state from getting waivers that allow food stamp recipients to continue receiving the federal benefit if they don't meet work requirements.

The Republican-penned bill passed 108-79 on Tuesday, and headed to the Senate.

Under federal law, able-bodied adults who want to receive food stamps for more than three months at a time must work in some capacity.

However, states can ask the U.S. Department of Agriculture to temporarily waive the time limit when unemployment is high or when jobs are tight.

Pennsylvania was among 33 states that received USDA approval for waivers. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf opposes the bill.

Most of Pennsylvania has a waiver, including all of northern and western Pennsylvania, except for Centre County and most of Allegheny County.