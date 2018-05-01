Pennsylvania starts taxing, regulating online fantasy sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Six online fantasy sports game operators are now offering wagers that are regulated and taxed by Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Tuesday that regulation began over the weekend of games operated by six companies that filed applications to the agency.

The gaming board was charged with regulating the growing business in last October's law that also expanded casino-style gambling in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvanians who are at least 18 years old can now legally play DRAFT, Fantasy Football Players Championship, Fanduel, DraftKings, Boom Fantasy and Fastpick.

Adjusted revenues are taxed at 15 percent.