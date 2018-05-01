Indictment: Elder law attorney stole nearly $2M from clients

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey attorney who hosted a radio show and taught seminars on elder law has been indicted on charges of stealing nearly $2 million from some of his elderly clients.

The 10-count indictment handed up Monday charges Robert Novy with theft, money laundering and misapplication of entrusted property. The state attorney general's office says Novy stole about $1.9 million from six clients between 2009 and 2016, noting that their investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say the 66-year-old Brick man, whose office is in Manchester Township, stole from elderly and deceased clients who often didn't have a close relative to claim their estate or challenge Novy's actions. He allegedly used the stolen funds for his own benefit, paying personal and business expenses

Novy's attorney says his client denies the charge.