Murphy praises new labor deal with 35K state workers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says a new labor contract with about 35,000 state workers is "reasonable and responsible" and that its cost is included in his budget proposal.

The Democratic governor weighed in on the contract Tuesday but didn't say how much it would cost taxpayers.

The Communication Workers of America said most members voted to approve the deal Tuesday.

Union officials said the agreement includes a pair of 2 percent raises and allows workers to recover step increases that Republican Gov. Chris Christie ended.

New Jersey CWA director Hetty Rosenstein says the deal "finally closes the book" on Republican Gov. Chris Christie's administration.

The contract reaches back to 2015 when the previous agreement expired and runs through 2019. Negotiations on a new deal are to begin this month.