Police officer accused of excessive force settles lawsuit

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Attorneys say an excessive force lawsuit involving an Atlantic City police officer has been settled for an undisclosed agreement.

Forty-one-year-old Anthony Moore was suing Detective Franco Sydnor for alleged use of excessive force that left Moore with several staples in his head. The Press of Atlantic City reports Sydnor's attorney said Monday that both parties have to still officially sign the settlement agreement.

Sydnor's attorney says he will remain employed at the Atlantic City Police Department. Moore's attorney says her client is satisfied with the settlement.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2012 dispute where an intoxicated Moore got into an argument with a city casino's security. Responding to the scene, surveillance video shows Sydnor tackled Moore to the ground and beat him with a baton.

