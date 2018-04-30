Man charged in high-speed chase; 2 troopers injured

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - State police say a man faces charges after a high-speed chase that ended with troopers injured by wire fencing and flying wood fence posts as the pickup truck tried to escape from a muddy field.

Troopers from the Carlisle station tried to stop the pickup due to signs of impaired driving shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Southampton Township, but it fled at speeds topping 100 mph for several miles.

Police say the truck became entangled in wire fencing in the North Newton Township field and then accelerated toward the troopers, one of whom fired before it crashed into trees. The troopers were treated and released.

Eighteen-year-old Logan Shauf of Shippensburg faces charges including aggravated assault; the public defender's office, listed as representing him, said he wasn't currently a client.