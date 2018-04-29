Man killed in row home fire blamed on cooking identified

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have identified the man killed in an early morning row house fire blamed on unattended cooking in Pennsylvania.

Firefighters were called to the Lancaster home just after 1 a.m. Saturday and reported flames coming out of the rear of the house.

Officials said a man found in a second-floor bedroom was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lancaster County coroner's office identified the victim Saturday as 57-year-old Dana Bair.

Battalion Chief Ken Barton said there were eight to 10 people in the home at the time of the blaze, but no one else was injured.

Damage to the home was estimated at about $100,000.