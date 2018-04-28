Pump prices go up again in New Jersey, across the nation

In a photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, an attendant at Shell gas station pumps gas for a motorist in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Motorists saw prices at the pump take another jump over the last week in New Jersey and across the nation.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in the state was $2.87, up from $2.78 last week. Motorists were paying $2.43 a gallon at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.80, five cents higher than last week. A year ago, drivers across the nation were paying an average of $2.40 for a gallon of regular gas.

AAA says the rising prices may be a headache for people planning trips, especially with Memorial Day only a month away, but drivers can reduce their costs by "properly maintaining their vehicles, adjusting driving habits and using the right fuel for their vehicle."