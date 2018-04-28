Driver who hit family, injuring 7, won't face charges

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say no charges will be filed against the driver who struck a family of six and a relative on a quiet residential street in northeastern Pennsylvania last summer.

All seven people, including a 10-month-old girl in a stroller, were seriously injured in the Aug. 25 crash in the Mountain Top area near Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree).

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said Friday that Rice Township police, state police and her office investigated. She said the evidence made it clear that the crash wasn't intentional.

Salavantis said law enforcement eliminated speed as a possible factor along with use of alcohol, drugs or a cellphone and roadway and vehicle defects.

The family has filed a civil lawsuit against the driver alleging negligence.