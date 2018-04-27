Agency orders Philadelphia to release Amazon HQ2 bid details

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A state agency has ordered Philadelphia to release the financial incentives it's offering Amazon to build its second headquarters in the city.

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are among 20 finalists for a facility that the online retailer promises will bring 50,000 new jobs and construction spending topping $5 billion.

The Pennsylvania Office of Open Records on Thursday gave the city 30 days to release their bid to Megan Shannon, a citizen who asked for the information in January under the state's Right-to-Know Law.

The ruling rejected arguments that the offer was a trade secret.

A city spokesman tells the Philadelphia Inquirer city officials are reviewing the ruling.

The decision comes days after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration went to court to block requests for records of financial incentives it offered Amazon.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com