Former GOP Lt. Gov. Guadagno returning to practicing law

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's former lieutenant governor has a new job.

Republican Kim Guadagno, who lost the gubernatorial race to Democrat Phil Murphy last November, announced Thursday that she's joining the Jersey City-based law firm of Connell Foley. She'll be handling various tasks for the firm but won't be lobbying politicians in Trenton.

The 59-year-old Monmouth Beach resident says she's setting out on a "return to her passion" by taking the job.

She says her decision came down to making good on the advice she frequently gave women seeking political office: get the best education you can, do what you love and serve the public when you get the chance..

Guadagno was former GOP Gov. Chris Christie's lieutenant for eight years.