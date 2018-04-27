Erie Zoo saying goodbye to 2 rhinos, welcoming 2 more

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - Two rhinos that have been longtime residents of the Erie Zoo are being sent off to breed at other zoos, and two younger rhinos will take their place.

The two white rhinos, half-brothers Spike and Victor, are being paired with female rhinos in California and Florida to help grow the species' population. Erie Zoo president Scott Mitchell says they are "moving up the ladder."

After they leave, two 5-year-old male rhinos will arrive in Erie from a zoo in Florida.

Spike and Victor are being trained to get into a crate calmly so they will be ready for their journey, which is expected to happen in May or June.