Cops: Chainsaw-wielding man attacks contractor at ex's home

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - Police say a Pennsylvania man used a chainsaw to break into his former girlfriend's house and attacked a contractor doing work there.

Police in Aliquippa say the attack took place at a home in Hopewell Township when 44-year-old Eugene Bryant broke down the back door of his ex-girlfriend's home with the chainsaw Saturday. KDKA-TV reports once inside, chainsaw-wielding Bryant went after a contractor working in the home.

The contractor says he was able to wrestle Bryant to the ground, after which he ran away. He turned himself in on Sunday.

The contractor theorized Bryant likely believed he was dating his former girlfriend, leading Bryant to try to attack him.

No one was injured.

Bryant is jailed on charges including aggravated assault and criminal trespassing. No attorney information is listed in court documents.

