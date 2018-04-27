Subaru of America unveils new headquarters in Camden

A musical group performs as people enter the main lobby of the Subaru of America headquarters during its grand opening, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A musical group performs as people enter the main lobby of the Subaru of America headquarters during its grand opening, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Subaru of America has unveiled its new headquarters in New Jersey, saying the new $118 million Camden building will fuel company growth.

Subaru said Friday that it is decamping from its overcrowded Cherry Hill headquarters to a more open-designed building that has multiple departments on the same floor. The Courier Post reports CEO Tom Doll says Subaru is seeking a 5 percent share of the domestic car market within five years.

This would represent sales of about 800,000 to 850,000 vehicles.

Subaru has said it will bring 500 employees to the Camden headquarters, with 100 more workers to be hired over the next decade.

Spokeswoman Diane Anton says the majority of current workers are expected to arrive at the new headquarters by May 7.