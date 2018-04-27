Totem pole inspired by watershed fight on display at museum

HOPEWELL, N.J. (AP) - A totem pole inspired by the efforts of conservationists to protect New Jersey watersheds is on display at a local museum.

WPVI-TV reports the totem pole created by the Lummi Tribe's House of Tears Carvers is currently on display outside of the Watershed Center in Hopewell. Members of the Lummi Nation live in Washington State and southern British Columbia.

Artists say the 16-foot totem pole was designed to reflect the work environmental advocates have done to protect watersheds from a proposed pipeline in northern New Jersey.

The exhibit is part of the Natural History Museum. It will remain on display at the Watershed Center until Aug. 31.