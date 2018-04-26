Elderly woman killed in Pennsylvania boarding home fire

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a fire at a Pennsylvania boarding home has left an elderly woman dead.

The fire at the Bush House Hotel in Quakertown was reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday and was extinguished a short time later.

Authorities say the woman lived alone in the unit where the fire apparently started, but the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Her name has not been released.

It's not clear how many people were in the home when the fire broke out or if any of them were seriously injured.

The building had some smoke and water damage. But authorities said most residents would be able to return to their rooms later in the day.