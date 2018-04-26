Police: Head-on crash kills 1, injures 5

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say one person has been killed and five others injured in a head-on crash.

NJ.com reports the crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Sayreville. Authorities say a pickup truck drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The four passengers of the SUV were taken to the same hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

The 17-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center. His condition was not available.

No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.