Newark launches 'virtual patrol' program to help deter crime

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's largest city has launched a high-tech way for residents to monitor their neighborhoods and anonymously report any suspicious activity to police.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced details about the "citizen virtual patrol" program on Thursday.

Baraka says 62 surveillance cameras are being deployed around the city. People will be able to log onto the city police department's website and view the surveillance cameras, with the hope that they will call the cops about anything suspicious.

The city plans to soon increase the number of cameras to 125, with live monitoring by Newark police personnel. Grant money the city has received will cover the costs of the cameras.

Officials also plan to launch a mobile version of the software.