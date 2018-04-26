Hoboken mayor introduces gender-free restroom ordinance

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of a New Jersey city has introduced an order that would make single-occupancy bathrooms gender neutral.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla signed the order Wednesday at City Hall. The measure would require public and private single-user bathrooms to be open to all people.

Bhalla says the ordinance is a chance for Hoboken to strengthen civil rights for the LGBTQ community. He says ordinance is a "no-brainer."

Joshua Cohen, director of New Jersey's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, says the ordinance sends a "strong message of inclusivity."

City Council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance next week. If passed, businesses will have 60 days from the effective date to comply with the mandate.