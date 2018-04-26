Student charged with making written threat against campus

PUTNEY, Vt. (AP) - Police say they've arrested the student accused of making a written threat of violence against Landmark Community College in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say they arrested 23-year-old Eric Smith of Red Bank, New Jersey, on Wednesday and charged him with making a false public alarm and disorderly conduct. Police say Smith, a student at the Putney college, made the threat on March 3.

Officials say a search of the campus found no evidence of any actual threat other than Smith's written threat.

It wasn't immediately known if Smith had a lawyer. A message was left seeking comment at a possible phone number.