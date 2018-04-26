Doom room fire spurs evacuations but no injuries

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) - A dorm room fire at a Pennsylvania college spurred an evacuation but caused no injuries.

Authorities say a vape stick apparently sparked the fire in Wallwork Hall on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. It started shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday but was quickly doused by a sprinkler system in the room before firefighters arrived.

Officials say the blaze started in the corner of a bed and appeared to be caused by the vape stick. But the investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

The evacuated students were allowed to return to their rooms early Thursday. The two students who lived in the room where the fire occurred were relocated to another dorm.