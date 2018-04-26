State settles former employee's harassment lawsuit for $350K

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A sexual harassment lawsuit against a former New Jersey child welfare manager has been settled for $350,000 just days before a similar suit against him goes to trial.

In the recently settled suit, Reinaldo Gibbs was accused of making sexually suggestive comments to a female staffer and sending her lewd photos and messages. He had denied doing anything wrong.

Gibbs had been a manager for the state's Child Protection and Permanency division in Paterson. A state spokeswoman says Gibbs was fired in 2015.

Gibbs' attorney, Cedric Ashley, told NJ.com that his client has never been criminally charged or investigated. But Ashley declined to discuss why Gibbs was terminated in 2015.

The pending lawsuit alleges Gibbs sexually harassed woman to the point of her going on unpaid medical leave for anxiety.