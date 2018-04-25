Man was stabbed, set afire before smoldering body found

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man was stabbed and set on fire before his smoldering body was found behind an eastern Pennsylvania apartment complex.

Bethlehem police chief Mark DiLuzio called the death of 18-year-old Tyrell Michael Holmes of Bethlehem "a very violent type of homicide."

Officers called to the Parkhurst Apartments early Tuesday found Holmes' body smoldering next to a large trash bin and used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

An autopsy concluded that Holmes died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries as well as multiple stab wounds.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said he believes the death is a first-degree murder case - and the nature of the crime might justify capital punishment.

Investigators are looking for suspects among "a circle of individuals" who knew the victim.