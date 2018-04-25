GOP governor hopefuls clash in TV debate over TV attack ads

With three weeks until the primary election, a live TV debate between the three Republicans seeking the party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November got tough quickly.

Early in Wednesday night's hour-long debate, Paul Mango rebuffed Scott Wagner's offer to stop mentioning each other in TV attack ads and a panelist's challenge to keep the campaign "out of the gutter."

Mango insisted he's not attacking anyone, but revealing Wagner's character. Wagner, who's endorsed by the state Republican Party, countered that he's focusing on issues, although he's aired attack ads too. The third candidate, Laura Ellsworth, suggested that Wagner's and Mango's behavior make them unable to beat Wolf in November.

Moderators were from WHTM-TV and LNP.

The primary election is May 15. Wolf isn't facing a primary challenge.