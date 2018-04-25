Pine Barrens fire fully contained; burned hundreds of acres

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - State officials say a forest fire that burned hundreds of acres in the New Jersey Pine Barrens is now fully contained.

The fire in the area of Penn State Forest near Lake Oswego in Washington Township was discovered Sunday. It was expected to be declared "under control" on Wednesday.

State environmental officials say the fire burned about 843 acres. But no injuries or evacuations were reported and no buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Penn State Forest covers 3,366 acres, with Lake Oswego encompassing an additional 90.