Court ends lifetime registration for juvenile sex offenders

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled juveniles cannot be placed on the state's sex offender registry for life.

The unanimous decision issued Tuesday found the requirement under Megan's Law violated juvenile sex offenders' due process rights under the state constitution. Those placed on the registry can now apply to be removed after 15 years.

The decision centered on a defendant convicted of sexually assaulting his adopted brother. His attorney argued the registration requirement made it difficult for the defendant to travel and advance his career.

His attorney says the defendant will be able to apply to be removed from the list in November.

The state Attorney General's Office has declined to comment on the decision.