Police horse bitten by dog during mounted unit presentation

WILMERDING, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a police horse was bitten by a dog during a presentation to a citizen's police academy near Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County police say the county police mounted unit and the Pittsburgh mounted unit were at the Wilmerding academy Wednesday to talk about the duties and responsibilities of the units.

Police say a dog that hadn't been properly secured escaped from a side yard and bit a Pittsburgh police horse named Jack, leaving the animal with puncture wounds on his front legs and in the area of his back legs.

The dog was quarantined until officials determine whether it was up-to-date with all vaccinations. The horse was examined by a vet and was said to be experiencing no further problems. Police are reviewing the incident.