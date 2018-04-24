Murphy silent on terms, cost of contract with 35K workers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A tentative five-year labor contract with nearly 35,000 New Jersey state workers includes a pair of 2 percent raises, but the Murphy administration isn't discussing the terms or what the agreement will cost the state.

The only details provided so far have come from the Communication Workers of America, which says the pact achieved its goals.

The union says the proposed deal with Democratic Gov. Tom Murphy for the years 2015 through 2019 lets workers recoup step increases that former Republican Gov. Chris Christie had discontinued. It also spares them from some increases in health insurance premiums.

Murphy spokesman Dan Bryan says the administration is waiting until after the deal is ratified before commenting on it.

Murphy won election last year with the support of organized labor, including the Communication Workers.