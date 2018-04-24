Help sought after woman disappears from North Carolina motel

WILSON, N.C. (AP) - The family of a Pennsylvania woman is seeking the public's help after she disappeared after a stay at a North Carolina motel.

The Wilson Times reports local police say 32-year-old Sianeh Togbah Sherman stayed at a Sleep Inn near Interstate 95 on April 9. Family members say they were last in contact with her on April 10, and said she was in good spirits. The family says she was pursuing a modeling career.

Sherman is the mother of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. She is from Atglen, about 55 miles (88 km) west of Philadelphia.

Officers found Sherman's belongings in the hotel room. Police say Sherman was driving a 2005 Volkswagen Touraeg with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Wilson police are working with the Pennsylvania State Police in the case.

