Crash involving dump truck, SUV kills 2, injures 1

PLUMSTED, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV has killed two people.

Authorities say the crash happened Monday morning in Plumsted. Plumsted Police Officer Ryan Nani says the SUV was struck by the dump truck as it turned left onto Route 539.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the dump truck was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening at Lourdes Emergency Department at Deborah.

Authorities have not yet released their names pending notification of relatives.

Plumsted police and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the crash.