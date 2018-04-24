Authorities: Drunken driver hit home, killed elderly woman

FRANCONIA, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man was driving drunk when he crashed his car into a Pennsylvania home earlier this month, killing an 86-year-old woman who was sleeping inside the residence.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says 21-year-old Joseph Bezanis, of Telford, faces vehicular homicide charges and other counts stemming from the April 6 crash in Franconia, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Mary Lambert was crushed against an interior wall and was pronounced dead at the scene. Steele said she lived in the home with her son.

Bezanis was released on $100,000 bail after his arraignment Monday. Authorities say he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he drove across several lawns and crashed into the home.

A telephone number Bezanis could not be located Tuesday