Trial ordered for ex-juvenile home worker in bus assault

WERNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A former juvenile home employee in Pennsylvania has been ordered to stand trial on charges of setting up an attack on a 15-year-old boy on a school bus.

The Reading Eagle reports that a judge Tuesday held 32-year-old Lamar Miller for trial on charges including aggravated assault and assault solicitation in the March 26 incident as students were being transported from Bethany Children's Home to Conrad Weiser High School.

Berks County authorities allege that one attacker was seen talking to Miller before punching the teen, and Miller "feigned an effort" to stop the assault when another boy joined in. The victim said Miller had accused him earlier of theft.

The attorney for Miler, who was fired, earlier called the case "absurd," saying his client was trying to stop the assault.

___

Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/