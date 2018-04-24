Tourism authority says Kauai remains open for visitors

HONOLULU (AP) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority said it wants visitors to know that Kauai remains open for business after torrential rains caused flood damage.

More than 28 inches (71 centimeters) of rain pummeled Kauai's North Shore last week, resulting in flooding and landslides blocking Kuhio Highway.

The authority said the northernmost communities from Wainiha to Haena are temporarily closed to vehicles while repairs continue on the highway, but the Garden Isle remains open to visitors.

"Would-be visitors have been calling the Chamber of Commerce non-stop following this weekend's flooding and asking if they should cancel their trip," Chamber President and CEO Mark Perriello said. "Everyone should check directly with their accommodations before traveling. With some exceptions, Kauai is open for business, including Hanalei."

George Szigeti, president of the authority, said the tourism industry plays a vital role in the recovery process. He said visitors have been staying away from Hanalei, which is hurting businesses and putting jobs at risk.

"Before the thunderstorm, Hanalei was bustling with business because of tourism," Szigeti said. "Visitors can help with the north shore's recovery by patronizing Hanalei's restaurants, retail shops, specialty stores and activities that support the livelihoods of so many area residents."