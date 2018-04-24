Group seeks help in finishing rail trail in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) - A group pushing for completion of a rail trail connecting Pittsburgh to Parkersburg, West Virginia, says the project has the potential to boost tourism by attracting hikers and bikers and the money they spend in local communities.

The Washington, D.C.-based Rails-to-Trails Conservancy released a feasibility study Tuesday. It shows filling gaps in Harrison, Marion and Wood counties in West Virginia would complete the 238-mile trail, referred by proponents as "P2P."

The study was presented to lawmakers, planners and trail advocates in Bridgeport. The conservancy says the goal is to obtain commitments and support, and the study identifies funding sources, partnership opportunities and other steps needed to complete the work.

The conservancy says negotiations by trail groups and municipalities over the past 18 months will fill eight miles in the 22-mile gap.

