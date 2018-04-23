Ocean Resort Casino bringing virtual golf to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino is bringing virtual golf to the gambling resort's Boardwalk.

The former Revel property, due to reopen under a new brand this summer, says it will offer the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite. It will feature a lounge in which players will engage in various virtual golf games, as well as a virtual putting green and interactive multi-sport games.

Monday's announcement comes as Ocean Resort begins to roll out its offerings as one of two shuttered casinos planning to reopen this summer. It will join the former Trump Taj Mahal, which is reopening June 28 as a Hard Rock casino.

No opening date has yet been announced for Ocean Resort.

Earlier this month the resort affiliated with the Hyatt hotel chain.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Topgolf.