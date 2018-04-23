Now-retired police dog returned to family of former handler

WENONAH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A Pennsylvania transit police officer and his family have been reunited with the police dog they say helped them heal in the wake of a son's death.

Abal returned to the Galanti family home in Wenonah Township, New Jersey on Sunday after a struggle over ownership of the dog with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

NJ.com reports that for nearly two weeks, SEPTA maintained 6-year-old Abal would be transferred to another handler after the unexpected transfer of Officer Richard Galanti. But SEPTA recently reversed its decision and allowed Abal to retire after officials discovered the dog had a back injury.

More than two dozen people helped the Galanti family celebrate the dog's homecoming, bearing gifts of colorful toys and treats - including a specially made cake for dogs.