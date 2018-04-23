Shooting deaths of father, son ruled homicide-suicide

EDISON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say the shooting deaths of a New Jersey man and his son over the weekend have been ruled a homicide-suicide.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office and Edison police say 71-year-old Gerald Larence and 39-year-old Jeremy Larence were found dead shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Edison home.

Authorities said the older man apparently shot and killed the younger man and then himself. The handgun was recovered.

Autopsies performed Monday by the county medical examiner concluded that both died of gunshot wounds to the head, with Jeremy Larence's death ruled a homicide and Gerald Larence's death ruled a suicide.

Police went to the home after a call from a concerned relative. Officials called the investigation "active and continuing" and asked anyone with information to call detectives.