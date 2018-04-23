Child killed, 2 men injured when SUV, minibike collide

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was critically injured when the minibike they were riding on and an SUV collided in Philadelphia.

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the minibike driven by the 24-year-old father wasn't registered or street legal. They say it had no lights and the father and son weren't wearing helmets.

The boy was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The father was hospitalized with head, hip and leg injuries and had to have one leg partially amputated.

The 28-year-old man driving the SUV was being treated for undisclosed injuries. The names of the three victims haven't been released.

Authorities say alcohol may have played a role in the crash.