Pilot hurt when small plane crashes into lake near airport

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane crashed into a lake near a small airport in northwestern New Jersey, injuring the pilot who freed himself and swam away before a police rowboat plucked him from the water.

The pilot was alone in the single-engine plane when it went down shortly before noon Monday near the Aeroflex-Andover Airport in Sussex County. It ended up in Lake Aeroflex in Newton, which is the state's deepest natural lake.

Authorities say the pilot was taking off from the airport when the crash occurred. He was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

The airport is in Kittatinny Valley State Park and is owned by the state's Forest Fire Service.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.