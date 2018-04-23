Wolf pushes to end gun-show exception to background checks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf wants the Legislature to pass a measure expanding background checks on firearms in Pennsylvania and end an exception for shotguns, sporting rifles and semi-automatic rifles that are sold at gun shows.

The Democratic governor's Monday news conference comes as lawmakers consider firearms-related measures in the wake of February's Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

However, the Republican-controlled Legislature has long resisted gun-control measures and is unlikely to expand background checks or ban certain devices, such as assault-style weapons or bump stocks, despite the governor's support.

The Senate last month unanimously passed a bill to force people with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly forfeit their firearms. Gun-rights groups dropped their opposition after negotiating last-minute changes and the House is eyeing similar measures.