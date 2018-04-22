Jury to resume deliberations in double homicide trial

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) - Jurors in western Pennsylvania who have said they are deadlocked will try again Monday to reach a verdict in the homicide trial of a man charged in what prosecutors call a drug deal robbery that claimed two lives.

The Beaver County Times reports that the panel reported an "impasse" Friday in the trial of 19-year-old Lawrence Reddick Jr. in the 2016 deaths of 18-year-old Dane Mathesius and 16-year-old William Booher.

Nineteen-year-old Ronald Foster was convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 34 to 70 years. Nineteen-year-old Deontae Jones said during testimony he awaits sentencing on a juvenile court robbery conspiracy plea.

Jurors said Friday they were deadlocked 11-to-1 because one juror was "not following the definition of reasonable doubt." They resumed deliberations after the definition was read to them.

