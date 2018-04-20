Mom faces charges after teen accused in newborn's death

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) - The mother of a 14-year-old girl accused of causing her newborn son's death is now facing charges herself.

Middlesex County prosecutors say the 35-year-old Highland Park woman faces two counts of child endangerment for failing to seek medical attention for the teen on two occasions. The mother is also charged with tampering with evidence.

The teen was charged after the newborn was found Monday outside a New Jersey home. The baby was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

It's not clear how long the baby was outside the home before it was found or when the teenager had given birth. A cause of death for the child has not been determined.

Authorities have not released the names of the teen or her mother.