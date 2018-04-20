Murphy signs into law bill letting property tax prepayments

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law legislation allowing property taxpayers to prepay their tax levies.

Murphy signed the legislation Friday.

The bill stemmed from the federal tax law change enacted last year. The law capped state and local tax deductions on federal returns at $10,000. That's a big deal in New Jersey where many voters itemize and the average property tax bill is nearly $9,000 a year.

The new state law retroactively permits residents to prepay their property taxes for 2018 in 2017.

Some residents attempted to make prepayments last year after the federal tax law passed.

Murphy and lawmakers called for the prepayment legislation as a way to specifically authorize such prepayments, and to cushion the blow of the new limit on state and local tax deductions.